Write-in candidate enters Lansing school board race

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

Three people filed as candidates for an unexpired term on the Lansing Board of Education. But a fourth person is seeking election to the position through write-in votes.

April Cromer has announced she is running as a write-in candidate for the Lansing Board of Education.

Cromer said she decided to make the run about one week ago.

"I've been out there knocking doors," she said. "I've been doing a lot of voter contact."

The deadline for filing as a candidate was June 1.

Amy Zimmerman, Cheryl Runnebaum and Carla Wiegers filed as candidates for the unexpired term in time to have their names appear on ballots for the Nov. 2 election.

Runnebaum currently serves on the Lansing school board. She was appointed to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of former board member Debbie Deere, who was elected to a four-year term in 2019.

Runnebaum was appointed to fill the vacancy until voters decide in November who will serve the remaining two years of the unexpired term.

Cromer said she has been invited to participate in a candidate forum Thursday that will be hosted by a group known as We the People of Leavenworth County.

Cromer worked with the group late last year and early this year in an effort to gather signatures on petitions in opposition to local mask mandates. She said this has been her only involvement with the group.

There is a separate race this year for full four-year terms on the Lansing Board of Education. In this race, six candidates are vying for three at-large positions on the school board.

