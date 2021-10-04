Additional COVID-19 death reported in county

An additional COVID-19 death has been reported in Leavenworth County.

The death was reported in information released Monday as part of a weekly update from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Health Department did not release details about the person who died. Based on a comparison of the department's two most recent weekly updates, it appears the death involved a person who was between the ages of 45 and 54.

A total of 71 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department also reported Monday 111 new cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County. Eighty-six of the new cases involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19. The remaining 30 cases involve people who are vaccinated.

As of Monday afternoon, six Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. All six of the patients are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

A total of 313 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Health Department also reported Monday that the total number of coronavirus cases recorded at the Lansing Correctional Facility has been adjusted. The number of cases recorded at LCF has been reduced by eight. These cases are now recorded in other locations.

Five other cases that previously were recorded in Leavenworth County have been transferred to other locations.

These adjustments impact the total number of cases recorded for Leavenworth County.

There have been 9,376 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will be hosting a weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday. The clinic will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no residency requirement for participating in the clinic.

The Health Department will be offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone who is 12 or older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for adults.

A third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are authorized for people who have weakened immune systems.

Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine also are available to people who are 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions.

