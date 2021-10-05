Attempted murder trial continues

The trial of a man charged with attempted murder for a 2019 shooting in Easton entered its second day on Tuesday.

The day began with the prosecution resuming the presentation of its case against Daniel W. Owens.

Owens, 46, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13, 2019, at a residence in Easton.

The trial began Monday morning in Leavenworth County District Court with the selection of the jury.

Attorneys made their opening statements Monday afternoon.

In his opening statement, Deputy County Attorney Shawn Boyd said the victim, who was shot several times, identified Owens more than once as the person who came to his home and shot him.

Owens' attorney, Adam Chingren, argued during his opening statement that the shooting occurred after a knife was pulled on his client.

"Danny Owens was forced to defend himself," Chingren said.

The defense attorney said the man who was shot acted paranoid after he was outed on social media as a confidential informant.

The Times is not using the shooting victim's name because of the claim that he acted as a confidential informant.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman has said the trial could last four days.

Owens is free on bond during the trial.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR