Preliminary hearing continued in attempted capital murder case

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

A preliminary hearing has been continued in a Leavenworth County case involving a charge of attempted capital murder.

The hearing for Andrew M. Hogue was scheduled for Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. But it was continued until Oct. 15.

Hogue, 28, is accused of attempting to kill an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility on April 19, 2019.

Hogue was an inmate at the prison in Lansing at the time, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

Hogue now is in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing and a judge will determine if the case against Hogue should proceed.

The hearing was continued Friday because of the length of time it is expected to take.

Hogue's case had been placed on what was a lengthy docket Friday. The case was not called until after 4 p.m.

"The court has had a long day," District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said.

The judge asked Assistant County Attorney Christopher Lyon if he believed the case would be concluded by 5 p.m.

Lyon said he believed the hearing would take much longer. The prosecutor suggested rescheduling the hearing for a day when three hours could be set aside.

The attempted capital murder charge faced by Hogue is connected to a case pending against another Department of Corrections inmate, Frederick Fritz.

Fritz is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with solicitation of capital murder.

Fritz is accused of ordering the 2019 attack at LCF which resulted in the victim being stabbed, according to testimony during a March 24 hearing.

Fritz's case is scheduled to go to trial next year.

Fritz's wife, Renee Johnson-Fritz, also is charged with solicitation of capital murder for allegedly forwarding a message from her husband. Her case is scheduled to go to trial later this month.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR