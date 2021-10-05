Trial begins in attempted murder case

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of a man who is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to an Easton shooting.

Daniel W. Owens, 46, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with attempted second-degree murder. The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13, 2019, at a residence in Easton.

The victim testified during a June 28, 2019, hearing that he was shot multiple times after Owens allegedly forced his way into the home.

Owens is free on bond during the trial.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman told prospective jurors Monday that attorneys in the case have estimated the trial could take up to four days.

"Hopefully, it won't take that long," Kuckelman said.

One of the witnesses who is expected to testify during this week's trial will deliver her testimony remotely.

Kuckelman granted a defense motion for the use of virtual testimony during a pretrial conference that took place Friday.

Owens' attorney, Adam Chingren, said the witness previously had been in custody at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center. But she has been transferred to a federal prison in Alabama. The defense attorney said he did not think the witness could be brought to the Leavenworth County Jail in time to testify in person because of requirements related to COVID-19 that are in place at the federal level and the county jail.

Deputy County Attorney Shawn Boyd did not object to the defense request.

Kuckelman granted the motion, telling Chingren he will need to make arrangements for the technology that will be needed for the virtual testimony.

