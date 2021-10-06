Homecoming parade returns

After the event did not take place last year, Leavenworth High School's homecoming parade will return Friday.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Leavenworth.

Catey Edwards, coordinator of secondary education public relations for Leavenworth public schools, said there were about 20 floats entered in the parade as of Monday afternoon. But the number may grow.

In addition to clubs and other organizations at Leavenworth High School, other schools in the district will be represented in the parade.

"I think most of them if not all have a float," Edwards said.

She said the parade will feature Leavenworth High School's Pioneer Pete in a new costume. The mascot will be leading the parade.

The parade will start at Haymarket Square, 649 Cherokee St. The parade will travel north on Seventh Street and turn east on Delaware Street. The parade will continue east on Delaware, ending at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

Edwards said the parade is being planned by Leavenworth High School Student Council sponsors Brenden Olesen and Sharon Mueller.

The high school's theme for this year's homecoming is Homecoming in Oz.

The parade will take place ahead of Leavenworth High School's homecoming football game.

The Pioneers will play the Golden Bears of Turner High School. The game will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Leavenworth High School.

