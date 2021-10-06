Owens convicted of attempted involuntary manslaughter

A man has been convicted of attempted involuntary manslaughter for a 2019 shooting in Easton.

Jurors convicted Daniel W. Owens of the charge Wednesday afternoon following a three-day trial in Leavenworth County District Court, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Owens, 46, Kansas City, Kansas, was charged in connection to a Feb. 13, 2019, shooting. He reportedly entered an Easton residence and shot a man multiple times in the head an neck. The victim survived the incident, according to Thompson.

The Times is not using the victim's name because of a claim made during the trial that he was a confidential informant.

Owens left the state following the shooting. He was arrested in Nebraska.

Owens was charged with attempted second-degree murder, but jurors found him guilty of the less severe charge of attempted involuntary manslaughter.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

"We put forward the best case we could and the jury decides from there," Thompson said in a news release. "We are very appreciative of the hard work our sheriff’s department put into this case. We are lucky to have them."