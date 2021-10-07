Former LCF inmate convicted of escape

A former Lansing Correctional Facility inmate has been convicted of escaping from the prison in 2019.

Dustin F. Robinson was convicted of aggravated escape from custody following a trial Monday in Leavenworth County District Court, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Robinson, 32, Topeka, escaped from LCF on July 3, 2019. He was being housed in a minimum security building. He left the building and climbed over a 20-foot fence that had two sections of barbed wire. He suffered a cut to his hand, according to Thompson.

Robinson later admitted to running and walking about 10 miles until he felt woozy from the cut. He stopped at a laundromat where he called 911 to seek medical help

He was located by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers and investigators from LCF at Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, according to Thompson.

Robinson was away from LCF for about nine hours.

"An escape can be very scary for a community," Thompson said in a news release. "We are grateful this didn’t last very long. Even with him calling 911, so many people put in a lot of time and energy to find him."

A Kansas Department of Corrections website indicates Robinson incarcerated for convictions that included aggravated assault and robbery.

He was paroled from prison in December 2019, but he has been in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail since that time as he awaited trial, according to websites for the KDOC and the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

Sentencing for the escape charge has not yet been scheduled.