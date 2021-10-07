Lansing Fall Festival slated for Saturday

After missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lansing Fall Festival returns Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Angel Falls Trail in Lansing. The trail is located east of St. Francis de Sales Church, 900 Ida St.

The event will feature approximately 30 vendor booths, musicians, bounce houses, face painting and other activities for children. Food trucks also will be stationed at the event.

“We are thrilled to be back having the festival,” said Ken Miller, public information officer for the city of Lansing. “We need the festival now more than ever.”

One of the highlights of the festival traditionally has been the performing artists. This year, musicians Shayla Shyann, Ry Kincaid and Wujeong Duncan will be performing at different locations along the trail.

“We have found that the musical performances have highlighted the event,” said Miller. “The musicians always seem to draw crowds. They are always very personable with the crowds.”

The festival is returning after missing 2020 due to the pandemic.

Masks are not required on festival grounds at the event.

“This is an outdoor event, but we are cognizant that we still are in the middle of a pandemic,” Miller said. “If people want to wear a mask, wear a mask.”

Miller said vendor booths will be spaced out more this year out of an abundance of caution.

Parking is free and available in the church parking lot, but Miller is encouraging visitors to park at Lansing Elementary School. There will be a shuttle service that takes people to the festival and back to the school parking lot.