Advance voting begins Wednesday

Tuesday will be the last day Leavenworth County residents can register to vote for the upcoming city and school board election. And early voting for the election will begin Wednesday.

"They can vote in person at the courthouse," County Clerk Janet Klasinski said.

People can go to the County Clerk's Office at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St. in Leavenworth, for early voting. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Advance voting will continue at the courthouse until noon Nov. 1.

Election Day is Nov. 2. Voters will need to go to their normal polling locations on Election Day.

Klasinski said her office also will begin to mail out advance ballots Wednesday to people who have requested them.

An application for an advance ballot by mail can be found on the county government's website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov. Voters also can visit www.ksvotes.org.

Oct. 26 will be the last day to request advance ballots by mail.

People also can visit the Elections page of the county website to view sample ballots for the upcoming election and other information.

