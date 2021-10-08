Fairmount Township Fire Department to host open house

A helicopter landing, a vehicle extrication demonstration and child car seat inspections are among the activities planned this weekend for an open house hosted by the Fairmount Township Fire Department. Children also will have the opportunity to ride a fire truck.

The open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fire Department's main station, 2624 N. 155st St. in Basehor.

Mike Lingenfelser, chief of the Fairmount Township Fire Department, said the open house will serve as the culmination of Fire Prevention Week.

He said an air ambulance helicopter is scheduled to land near the fire station at 11 a.m. It will remain at that location until 1 p.m.

"It will take off at 1," Lingenfelser said.

The Fire Department's vehicle extrication demonstration is scheduled for noon.

Other activities will take place throughout the open house.

"We're going to have someone here making balloon creations for the kids," Lingenfelser said.

Smokey Bear also is scheduled to make an appearance, and the chief said goody bags will be handed out to children.

He said there will be a drive-through station set up with a licensed children's car seat inspector, who will be able to determine if a seat is installed correctly.

Lingenfelser said the person also can help to install a new car seat.

"We'll be giving away bike helmets (for children)," he said.

He said there will be someone available to show children how to properly wear the helmets.

Lingenfelser said representatives of the Basehor Police Department and the Leavenworth Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics Team will be on hand.

Other displays and demonstrations are planned as well.

Lingenfelser said the Fire Department has served hot dogs during previous open house events. But refreshments have been scaled back this year because of COVID-19. He said there will still be refreshments including individually wrapped cookies.

People also will be able to purchase food items from a Kona Ice truck.

Lingenfelser said most of the activities will be outdoors because of concerns about COVID-19. He said masks will be required only for the fire truck rides.

He said masks can be provided to people who do not have them. The Fire Department also will be handing out small bottles of hand sanitizer.

