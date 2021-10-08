Leavenworth women plead to misdemeanor in Capitol riot

Two Leavenworth women have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jennifer R. Parks and Esther Schwemmer each pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. They entered the pleas in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., according to court records.

Other news agencies report that Parks and Schwemmer are from Leavenworth.

According to court documents, Parks and Schwemmer traveled from Kansas to Washington, D.C., to attend a Jan. 6 rally. After the rally, the two women followed a crowd to the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

They saw people running up to the doors of the Capitol. They went to the east side of the building and entered through an entryway where the doors were broken and open. They went up a staircase to the second floor of the building. They took photographs while inside the Capitol.

They were inside the building for about 15 minutes. They left the Capitol after being told to exit the building by a police officer.

Parks and Schwemmer knew at the time that they did not have permission to enter the building, according to court documents.

Other charges that were filed against the women are being dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Each woman agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

Sentencing for Parks is scheduled for Dec. 8. Sentencing for Schwemmer is scheduled for Dec. 21, according to a website for the U.S. Attorney's Office for Washington, D.C.