Woman reports losing $20,000 in scams

A Leavenworth woman reported to police that she lost $20,000 as a result of a series of scams, a police spokesman said.

The woman reported the crimes to the Leavenworth Police Department on Sept. 30. But the crimes began in February of this year.

Deputy Leavenworth Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said the woman was solicited for money for various reasons during that period.

In one of the scams, the woman was asked to provide money for food to a member of the military. In another scam, the woman provided $7,000 to someone who supposedly needed help fixing equipment, Nicodemus said.

The woman reportedly is trying to remember details of other scams for which she was targeted.

Nicodemus said police do not know if the scams were all perpetrated by the same person or more than one person.

"She probably has a really kind heart and they took advantage of that," Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief cautions people against sending money if they are unsure of who is receiving the money.

Nicodemus said it is unlikely any of the money the woman has lost will be recovered.

"It's likely these folks aren't even in the country," he said.

