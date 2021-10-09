Hearing continued in former police officer's case

A hearing has been continued for a defense motion in the case of a former Leavenworth police officer who is charged with manslaughter.

Matthew R. Harrington, 28, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a July 11, 2017, shooting that resulted in the death of Antonio Garcia Jr., 47. The shooting occurred while Harrington was working as a member of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Attorneys for Harrington appeared by Zoom for a hearing Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court. They are seeking a transcript of a grand jury proceeding that resulted in the indictment of their client.

Assistant County Attorney Jose Guerra argued a judge needs to make a finding of good cause before the transcript can be released.

"So as long as the court makes a finding, I don't think we have an objection," he said.

The case is normally presided over by District Judge Gerald Kuckelman, but he was tied up Wednesday with a trial in another case. So Wednesday's hearing was presided over by District Judge Joan Lowdon.

Lowdon said she was not going to make a ruling Wednesday on the motion for the transcript. Lowdon noted that she was working for the County Attorney's Office when the case was presented to the grand jury.

She scheduled a hearing for Oct. 27 so Kuckelman can hear arguments on the motion.

A trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 31