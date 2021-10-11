Lip Sync Battle to raise scholarship funds for women

The Women’s Division of the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Lip Sync Battle on Oct. 23. In this Q&A, Mary Mack talks about the fundraising event.

What is the Lip Sync Battle?

This is a fundraiser for our Women’s Division Scholarship Fund. We provide scholarship funding for several women, both traditional and non-tradition, to help further their education. We reach out to the Leavenworth/Lansing area private and public sector business community to participate in the event in which they come out and showcase their lip syncing talents. This is our fifth year doing this event and each year it has been a huge success. It is such a joy to have our communities come together to support our effort and have a great time in the process. We’ve had performances from the mayor of both Leavenworth and Lansing, police and fire chiefs, politicians, school administrators as well as our small businesses.

When and where will it be held?

It will be on Saturday, Oct. 23 starting at 7 p.m. at the Eagle’s Lodge on 20th Street.

Is there an admission charge?

Admission is $30 per person, tickets are available on the Chamber of Commerce website or visiting the Chamber office at 518 Shawnee St.

What are the funds being used for?

It is our fundraiser for our scholarship fund. Each year we’ve had several hundred people attend and raise thousands of dollars.

Will there be food and drinks available?

There is an all you can eat taco bar. Drinks are cash bar. This year we will be raffling off a stocked Chiefs cooler during the event. Anyone who purchases a ticket is automatically entered into the drawing.

How many people will be performing?

We normally have between 12-15 battles with each one being about five minutes long. Each performer is judged on their lip sync ability, creativity and stage presence. There will be a trophy for first and second place as well as a People’s Choice for the performer that raises the most donations during their performance. We are still looking for a few more acts in case anyone is interested.