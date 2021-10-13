'Full-sized' Veterans Day Parade planned for next month

The Leavenworth County Veterans Day parade is still almost a month away. But organizers have been working on the event, which will take place Nov. 11 in downtown Leavenworth.

Last year's parade was scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers are planning a "full-sized parade" for next month, according Becky Johnson, secretary for the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Committee.

"The parade is a means for our community to properly honor and recognize our U.S. armed forces members both veterans and those currently serving our country," Johnson said in a news release.

The theme for the 102nd Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade is “Honoring Veterans Sacrifices … Physical and Mental.”

The Parade Committee has announced this year's grand marshal and the honorary grand marshal.

The grand marshal is Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Weilemann, who has been deployed to Iraq three times and Afghanistan two times, according to information provided by Johnson.

Members of the Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC program's Cavalry Angels are being recognized as the honorary grand marshal. Earlier this year, the group won a national championship in an unarmed drill competition.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11. The parade will follow its usual route through the downtown area.

The event will be livestreamed on the city of Leavenworth's Facebook page, according to Johnson.