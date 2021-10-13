Health Department to host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host its weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday. The clinic will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road, according to information from the county government.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no residency requirement for participating in the clinic.

The Health Department will be offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone who is 12 or older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for adults.

A third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are authorized for people who have weakened immune systems. The third shot should be given no sooner than 28 days after the second dose, according to information from the county.

Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine also are available to people who are 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions that place them at risk for severe cases of COVID-19. A booster should be administered no sooner than six months after a person's second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.