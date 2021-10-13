Health Department reports additional COVID-19 death

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported an additional death related to COVID-19.

The death was reported Wednesday as part of a weekly update about local COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department did not provide many details about the Leavenworth County resident who died. But a comparison of information released by the department Wednesday with information released last week indicates the person was between the age of 75 and 84.

Seventy-two Leavenworth County residents have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

The Health Department generally releases weekly COVID-19 updates on Mondays. But this week's report was delayed because of Columbus Day.

The Health Department reported there have been 155 new cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County since Oct. 4. Of these new cases, 120 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19. The other 35 cases involve people who are vaccinated.

As of Wednesday afternoon, four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. All four of the patients are not vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

A total of 319 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department also reported Wednesday that the total number of coronavirus cases recorded at the Lansing Correctional Facility has been adjusted. The number of cases recorded at LCF has been reduced by six. These cases are now recorded in other locations.

Seven other cases that previously were recorded in Leavenworth County have been transferred to other locations.

These adjustments impact the total number of cases that have been recorded for Leavenworth County.

There have been 9,517 confirmed cases of the virus in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.