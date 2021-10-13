House fire blamed on electrical problem

A fire that destroyed a house in rural Leavenworth County is being blamed on an electrical problem, a fire department official said.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on Turner Road east of 207th Street.

"It started in the garage," said Butch Bollin, chief of the Kickapoo Township Fire Department.

He said the fire spread to the house. The fire also damaged a vehicle that was parked in front of the garage.

Bollin said a man was home at the time of the fire, but he was able to make it safely out of the house.

In addition to the Kickapoo Township Fire Department, members of the Easton Township Fire Department, Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1, Fort Leavenworth Fire Department and Leavenworth Fire Department responded to the scene.

One of the firefighters who responded to the blaze was treated at the scene by members of Leavenworth County EMS.

Bollin said firefighters spent about 3.5 hours working to extinguish the fire. He said it rekindled and firefighters returned to the scene early Tuesday morning.

He said walls of the house eventually fell into the basement.