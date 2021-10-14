Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash

Staff report

A Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital after his bicycle collided with a sport utility vehicle, a police spokesman said.

The crash occurred at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday at Girard and Santa Fe streets.

The 30-year-old man was riding his bicycle north on Girard Street when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The bicycle collided with a Cadillac Escalade that was traveling west on Santa Fe Street, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The bicyclist suffered several injuries including what Nicodemus described as a significant head injury. The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Escalade driver, a 46-year-old Leavenworth man, was not injured.

Nicodemus said bicyclists are required to follow the same traffic laws as drivers of motor vehicles.