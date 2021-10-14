Child Abuse Prevention Council sponsors training

The Leavenworth County Child Abuse Prevention Council is sponsoring "Keeping Kids Safe Online: A Guide to Recognizing Online Dangers." The training session will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The training is free, but participants will need to RSVP to lvcapc@gmail.com by Friday.

Sign-in for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. the day of the training. A light breakfast will be provided.