Fire extinguished before firefighters arrive

Staff report

A fire at a Leavenworth apartment building was extinguished before firefighters arrived on the scene, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday at a building in the 2000 block of Ottawa Street. No injuries were reported.

"It could have been bad," Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said of the fire.

Brooks said the fire started next to a furnace in an apartment. He said a person heard a smoke detector alarm, grabbed an extinguisher and put out the fire.

Brooks said there was quite a bit of smoke on the third floor of the building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters helped to clear smoke from the building.