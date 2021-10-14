Motorcyclist injured in crash

Staff report

A man was taken to the hospital after he was thrown from his motorcycle west of Leavenworth, according to the county's undersheriff.

The crash was reported at 4:36 p.m. Saturday on Kansas 92 Highway southwest of Lecompton Road.

A 34-year-old Topeka man was found unconscious on the ground near a wrecked Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Authorities believe the man was traveling west on the motorcycle when he had trouble negotiating a curve on K-92. He overcorrected and the motorcycle went off the road. He was thrown from the motorcycle, which went airborne and landed in tree branches, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The man was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash, according to Sherley.