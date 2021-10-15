Trial set in manslaughter case

A trial has been scheduled in the case of a Basehor man who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a 2019 crash.

The trial for Christopher D. Nichols Jr. is scheduled to begin April 11 in Leavenworth County District Court. The trial is scheduled for two days, according to court records.

Nichols, 23, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

The charges stem from an October 2019 crash south of Basehor that resulted in the death of Keegan Gore.

Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke said at the time of the crash that Gore had been a passenger in a Jeep Wrangler that rolled over several times on 158th Street near Kansas Avenue. Gore was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He died at the scene.

The driver allegedly ran away from the scene.

Nichols is free on bond.