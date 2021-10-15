Woman scammed out of $100,000

A Leavenworth woman has been scammed out of at least $100,000 by someone she communicated with on the internet, a police spokesman said.

The woman, who is 83, was scammed over a period of months. The crime was reported last week to the Leavenworth Police Department.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said the victim sent money to the scammer multiple times. The scammer asked for the money for various reasons.

"This is clearly someone with no intent to do any of those things," Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said police are "still trying to determine exactly how much, but it does appear that it was at least $100,000 that was sent to this individual."

Nicodemus does not believe there is any chance the money will be recovered.

Nicodemus urges people to be careful about sending money to someone they have never met. He said people should have an immense amount of trust about who they send large amounts of money to.

The deputy chief also urges family members and friends to talk to loved ones who may not be internet savvy or knowledgeable about scams.

"If you hear something that doesn't sound right, ask a question," he said.

