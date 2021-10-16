Longtime LCDC director retiring

The director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation is retiring at the end of the year.

Steve Jack announced his retirement Thursday during a meeting of the LCDC Board of Directors.

"I want to thank the board and thank you for your leadership," he said.

Jack, 70, has been the economic development organization's executive director for nearly 15 years.

Before joining LCDC, he worked for the state of Kansas for 21 years.

He joined LCDC in March 2007.

Jack said he began to think about retirement about two years ago. At that time, he had things he still wished to accomplish. One of his goals was attracting a major project to one of the newer industrial parks in the county.

Earlier this year, Hill's Pet Nutrition announced plans to build a factory at the Tonganoxie Business Park. The company may invest about $325 million in the project.

Jack said he also wanted to have a full pipeline of potential projects for the Leavenworth Business and Technology Park. He said LCDC is working on several projects with parties that are considering the park.

LCDC receives funding from local government entities as well as private sector members.

Jack said private sector funding for LCDC is increasing this year from about $48,000 to more than $55,000. He said this is the most the organization has ever raised from the business community.

Jack said he is hoping to see positive things happen during his last couple of months on the job.

"I hope to sprint to the finish," he said.

Josh Hoppes, president of the LCDC board, said the organization is relying on the company Next Move Group to help search for a new executive director.

