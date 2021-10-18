Additional COVID-19 death reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported an additional COVID-19 death.

The most recent death was reported in a weekly update released Monday afternoon.

The Health Department did not release many details about the person who died. But based on a comparison of Monday's update and information released last week, it appears the person was between the age of 75 and 84.

A total of 73 Leavenworth County results have died from complications from COVID-19, according to the the Health Department.

Monday's update about local COVID-19 cases was the first to be released by the Leavenworth County Health Department since Oct. 13.

The Health Department generally releases a weekly update each Monday. But last week's update was released on a Wednesday because of Columbus Day.

In the latest update released Monday, the Health Department reported 66 additional cases of the virus in the county. Of those, 57 involved people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

A total of 9,583 cases of the virus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. Both patients are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

A total of 321 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The walk-in clinic will take place at the Health Department, which is located at 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no residency requirement.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone who is 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for adults.

Third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can be administered to people who have moderately or severely weakened immune systems. A third dose should not be administered until at least 28 days after the completion of the initial two-dose series, according to the Health Department.

Some people also can receive booster shots of the Pfizer vaccines. The boosters will be available at the clinic for people who are 65 or older as well as people between 50 and 64 years of age who have underlying medical conditions that place them at risk for severe cases of COVID-19.

These booster shots should not be administered until at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.