Man sentenced to three years for drug, counterfeiting charges

A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for possession of heroin and counterfeiting money, according to a prosecution official.

Sean Cecil, 43, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to 38 months, or three years and two months in prison.

He was sentenced for the charges of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and counterfeiting currency.

Cecil and several other people were arrested after members of the Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office raided the house where he was staying, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Leavenworth County deputies were participating in a joint investigation involving several agencies and a property that was believed to be part of a network for distribution of illegal drugs and producing counterfeit U.S. currency.

Cecil was arrested in February, according to a Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office website.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in September as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.

Cecil will receive credit for 240 days he already spent in custody.

"We have seen a real rash of counterfeit money in our community prior to this," Thompson said in a news release. "People just possessing it knowing it’s counterfeit is a crime, so us convicting someone participating in producing it is huge. We will continue to go after those doing this. It hurts businesses and our economy."