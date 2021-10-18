Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting

The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic disturbance that resulted in a fatal shooting, the undersheriff said.

No arrests have been made.The incident was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 3:11 a.m. Saturday at a residence on 127th Street near Gilman Road.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said a man suffered a gunshot wound. He was treated at Saint John Hospital before he died.

The Sheriff's Office has not released more information about the man.

"Nothing will be released at this time," Sherley said.

A woman who also was at the residence had numerous injuries. She was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.

Sherley believed the woman was still in the hospital Monday.

Sherley said a preliminary investigation has been completed.

"We'll continue to do followup interviews," he said.

He said investigators will refer the case to the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office in the coming days for review regarding possible charges.