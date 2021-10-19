Trial set in attempted capital murder case

A trial has been scheduled for a former Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who is charged with attempted capital murder.

The trial for Andrew A. Hogue is scheduled to begin April 25 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Hogue, 29, is accused of attempting to kill an inmate at LCF in April 2019.

Hogue was an inmate at the prison in Lansing at the time, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

The date of his trial was selected Friday following a preliminary hearing.

Assistant County Attorney Christopher Lyon called several witnesses to testify during the preliminary hearing.

Witnesses testified that Hogue was involved in an altercation with two other inmates. The incident occurred as inmates were waiting in line to eat breakfast.

A nurse testified that one of the inmates involved in the altercation was stabbed more than 20 times.

Hogue reportedly was holding a weapon when he was subdued by a correctional officer.

During the hearing, Lyon played a video of the 2019 incident that was captured by a security camera at the prison.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Hogue's attorney, James Floyd, argued the prosecution had not shown the stabbing was premeditated. He said the prosecutor had only presented evidence of a fight.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said the evidence suggested the defendant may have brought a weapon to the altercation. The judge noted the victim had been stabbed at least 20 times, which Kuckelman said showed an intent to kill.

Kuckelman bound the case over for arraignment.

Floyd asked to immediately proceed with the arraignment. Hogue pleaded not guilty.

Kuckelman said a full week will be set aside for the trial.

Hogue's case is connected to two other defendants.

Frederick Fritz, who is an inmate with the Kansas Department of Corrections, is charged with solicitation of capital murder for allegedly ordering an attack on the inmate who was stabbed. His case also is scheduled to go to trial next year.

Fritz's wife, Renee Johnson-Fritz, also faces a charge of solicitation of capital murder for allegedly forwarding a portion of a message she received from her husband.

Her case is scheduled to go to trial next week.

Hogue remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

