Basehor voters to pick mayor, City Council members

In the city of Basehor, there are contested races this year for mayor and the City Council.

Incumbent Mayor David Breuer is facing a challenge from Richard Drennon, who currently serves as the president of the Basehor City Council.

In the race for City Council, there are four candidates running for two at-large positions.

Incumbents Shari Standiferd and Ty Garver are seeking additional terms, but Jeff Boddy and Hayden Maples also are in the race.

Voters in Basehor will be asked to vote for two candidates or fewer in the City Council race.

The Leavenworth Times sent questions to the mayoral and City Council candidates. Garver did not provide a response. The Times attempted to contact him by email and telephone.

Responses from the other candidates are included in this article.

Early voting has started. Election Day is Nov. 2.

Mayoral candidates

David K. Breuer

Age: 69

Occupation: Utility contractor

Political experience: Served on school board for eight years, City Council for two years and mayor of Basehor for 10 years

Richard Drennon

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired from USD 458 Basehor-Linwood school district

Political experience: Served four years on USD 458 school board and seven years on the Basehor City Council.

Why are you running for the position of Basehor mayor?

Breuer: I love this city. I lived here as a child, married my high school sweetheart and we raised a family in Basehor. I feel like in just the last couple of years, we've really made headway around here, and I am excited to continue the work we've begun.

Drennon: I’m running to help bring the patrons' voice back to the city. Transparency is a very big issue with me. I have no businesses or special interest groups in this city.

What are the most important issues facing the city of Basehor?

Breuer: The most important issue is planning for the growth we are currently experiencing in Basehor. This is why it is important for us to complete the modernization of 155th Street, move forward with the development of our Civic Campus and the expansion of our trails and parks.

Drennon: Bringing in a grocery store is a big concern for our citizens. I will continue to try to get this done. Field of Dreams, parks, sidewalks and new businesses are also big concerns with our patrons.

City Council candidates

Jeff Boddy

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Political experience: None

Hayden P. Maples

Age: 30

Occupation: Engineering manager

Political experience: No experience as an elected official, some campaign volunteering

Shari D. Standiferd

Age: 56

Occupation: Director of operations, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

Political experience: Current Basehor City Council member

Why are you running for the Basehor City Council?

Boddy: Lower taxes. Nearly every week a new home is occupied by a new taxpayer. Sales taxes are up every month. Yet this is not enough money for the city.

Maples: I’m running to keep Basehor affordable and to increase transparency and accessibility for citizens. We are proud to call Basehor home and want to keep it moving in the right direction.

Standiferd: I am excited to be running for reelection to the Basehor City Council and to be a part of the positive changes occurring in the second fastest growing city in the state of Kansas. I feel that I have the experience and dedication needed to assist in helping to move Basehor forward.

What are the most important issues facing the city of Basehor?

Boddy: The city has numerous projects for the future; attention should be given to current infrastructure. The projects planned will increase taxes and current growth will not cover the costs.

Maples: I believe some of the issues facing Basehor are conflicting priorities, a resulting lack of unified vision and minimal metrics to track progress. We need more feedback and public input.

Standiferd: Basehor has grown 48.9% since 2010. This is exciting but with growth comes growing pains and a need for more and improved amenities such as parks, trails, better roads with turn lanes, sidewalks, curbs, a local grocery store, quality schools, more restaurants and retail, etc.