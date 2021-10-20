Local agencies to participate in Drug Take Back Day

Local residents will have another chance this weekend to safely dispose of medications they no longer need.

Local law enforcement agencies will be participating in another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Law enforcement officers will operate collection sites at various locations.

Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office will be on hand at the CVS Pharmacy, 390 Limit St., to accept old and unwanted prescription drugs.

Members of the Lansing Police Department will accept unwanted prescription drugs at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace, according to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website.

Members of the Basehor Police Department will be on hand at their station, 14610 Parallel Road.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coordinated by the DEA.

According to a website for the event, it provides "a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs."

The DEA typically organizes two National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events each year, one in April and another in October.

"It's been a good partnership with the community," Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said of the program.

He said holding on to medications that are no longer needed creates a risk that they could fall into the hands of children or adults who may misuse the drugs.

Sherley said the program also gives people a safe option for getting rid of unwanted prescription drugs instead of flushing them down toilets.

The Leavenworth Police Department will not be participating in the program Saturday, but Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus said members of the department take medications for disposal at other times.

People can visit the website deatakeback.com to find additional collection locations for Saturday's event.

People who are unable to visit one of the collection sites Saturday can dispose of their old medications by visiting the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St., or the county government annex in Tonganoxie, 725 Laming Road, during normal business hours.

The Sheriff’s Office maintains drop boxes at these locations year-round for the disposal of unwanted prescription drugs.

