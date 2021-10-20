Two arrested following robbery, pursuit

The Leavenworth Times

Two people were arrested following a robbery in southern Leavenworth County and a pursuit that crossed through portions of two counties, a Sheriff's Office official said.

The robbery was reported at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday at a business on Kansas 32 Highway near the U.S. 24-40 junction. Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said a weapon was used during the robbery.

The suspects reportedly took property from the victims before fleeing the area.

Deputies from Leavenworth County and Douglas County as well as troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol pursued a vehicle that reportedly was used by the suspects. The pursuit crossed into Douglas County and then back into Leavenworth County, according to Sherley.

The chase ended at 150th Street and U.S. 24-40 in the Basehor area.

The suspects, who were identified as a 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man and a 24-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, woman, allegedly fled from their vehicle on foot. Sherley said the woman was taken into custody by a deputy from the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

The man was apprehended with assistance from a Bonner Spring Police Department K-9 unit.

The suspects were taken to the Leavenworth County Jail. The case will be referred to the County Attorney's Office for charges.