City Commission may change meeting time

Leavenworth city commissioners could start meeting an hour earlier in the near future.

Commissioners took no action on the issue Tuesday but expressed support for changing the time of their meetings to 6 p.m. They discussed the idea during a study session.

City Manager Paul Kramer said changing the start time will require an ordinance change. Kramer said Tuesday he wanted to see if commissioners were in support of starting the process.

Commissioners typically meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. They have regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and generally have study sessions on the first and third Tuesday.

Kramer said he thinks the 7 p.m. start time was intended to allow residents the opportunity to attend meetings when there are agenda items that are important to them.

He said other city boards such as the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals begin their meetings at 6 p.m. He also noted that Leavenworth Board of Education meetings start at 6 p.m. as well.

"It seems that 6 p.m. is more of a standard in this area," Kramer said.

Starting meetings at 6 p.m. means they will not run as late into the evening, he said.

Mayor Pro-Tem Camalla Leonhard said the Planning Commission changed its meeting time to 6 p.m. when she served on that body.

"I think that's a great idea," she said.

Commissioner Mark Preisinger said it makes no difference to him whether meetings start at 6 or 7 p.m. But Preisinger said he sees the wisdom of the earlier start time.

Commissioner Mike Griswold said the City Commission does not have many long meetings, but a 6 p.m. start time would be good when long meetings occur.

Mayor Nancy Bauder said she was concerned about residents being able to attend City Commission meetings. But she believes most people will be able to attend 6 p.m. meetings.

Commissioner Jermaine Wilson did not attend Tuesday's meeting. But Kramer said he talked to Wilson about the issue and the commissioner is supportive of changing the meeting time.

When contacted Wednesday, Kramer said a proposed ordinance to change the meeting start time likely will be brought before the commission next week for first consideration. The ordinance will have to be brought back to the commission a second time for a final vote.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Received a quarterly report about Leavenworth public schools from Superintendent Mike Roth.

• Received a semi-annual report about the activities of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation from Executive Director Steve Jack.

• Conducted an annual review of the city's snow and ice control operation plan.