Defendant sentencing for attempting to elude officers

A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than one year in prison for attempting to elude police officers, according to a prosecution official.

James Henry Hill, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court to 14 months for attempting to flee and elude law enforcement.

The charge stemmed from an April 27, 2020, incident in which the Leavenworth Police Department received a report of a vehicle that may have been stolen. A private citizen was following the vehicle at the time.

Leavenworth police officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver, who later was identified as Hill, reportedly did not yield to the officers and drove at speeds that reached more than 130 mph, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The pursuit ended in Shawnee after law enforcement officers used what are known as stop-sticks, which deflated the vehicle's tires.

“Flee and eludes are seen far too often, and are extremely dangerous to not only law enforcement, but any citizens on the road," Thompson said in a news release. "We are grateful no one was hurt, and also hope others see they can serve time when they elude."