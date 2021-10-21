Germanfest slated for Saturday

After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Germanfest is returning this weekend to St. Joseph Church.

The event will take place Saturday at the church, 306 N. Broadway. A Mass will take place at 4 p.m. A German dinner will be served from 5-8 pm.

The dinner costs $10 per adult and $5 per child.

Church member Leo Fink said people also will be able to purchase beer and wine.

The event will include music, drawings for prizes and a silent auction.

This is St. Joseph Church's 19th annual Germanfest.

Fink said the event recognizes the church's heritage. He said St. Joseph Church originally served German immigrants.

"It's really a great event for our parish and our community," he said.

In previous years, the event took place in June. But the event was moved to October for at least this year.

The menu for Saturday's German dinner will include sauerbraten and bratwurst, German potato salad, red cabbage and dessert.

"All of the desserts are handmade by the parishioners," Fink said.

He said there also will be a children's menu with hot dogs and chips.

The event will take place indoors, but a beer garden will be set up outside the church.

Fink said a carryout option also will be available for meals.

People can purchase tickets for chances to win prizes. Fink said six tickets can be purchased for $5.

The band Festhaus-Musikanten will be performing from 5-8 p.m.

Fink said the event serves as a fundraiser for the church.

