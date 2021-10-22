Defendant pleads guilty to solicitation of capital murder

A woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting the murder of an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Renee Johnson-Fritz pleaded Friday to a charge of solicitation of capital murder.

The charge stems from an April 2019 attack on an inmate at LCF. The inmate survived the attack.

Prior to the attack, Johnson-Fritz, 44, Kansas City, Missouri, reportedly sent a message to Andrew Hogue, who also was an inmate at LCF at the time. The message indicated the victim should be "crossed out."

The incident at LCF has resulted in charges in other cases.

Johnson-Fritz's husband, Frederick Fritz, who is an inmate in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, also faces a charge of solicitation of capital murder.

He is accused of sending a letter ordering the attack to his wife, who then forwarded the message to Hogue.

Witnesses who testified during a March preliminary hearing for Frederick Fritz said he holds a leadership position in the Aryan Brotherhood of Kansas. The victim also was associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Frederick Fritz allegedly was angry with the victim for screwing up.

Hogue is charged with attempted capital murder for allegedly carrying out the attack.

Johnson-Fritz's case had been scheduled to go to trial next week.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said Friday the sentence for solicitation of capital murder could range from about 4.5 years to about 20.5 years depending on a defendant's criminal history.

The judge said he was not a party to plea negotiations in the case, and he does not have to follow sentencing recommendations made by attorneys. Kuckelman said he can impose any sentence allowed by law.

Sentencing for Johnson-Fritz is scheduled for Dec. 1. She remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

A trial for Frederick Fritz is scheduled for April 18.

A trial for Hogue is scheduled for April 25.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR