Basehor candidate forum scheduled for Wednesday

A forum featuring candidates for city of Basehor offices and the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education will take place from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, 2806 N. 155th St. in Basehor.

Declared candidates, including write-in candidates, for Basehor mayor, Basehor City Council and Basehor-Linwood school board have been invited to the forum.

The event is being organized by Basehor residents Marcia McCown and Carol Washington. The forum will be moderated by Ernest Evans, history and political science professor for Kansas City Kansas Community College and Leavenworth Times columnist.

Organizers ask people to have their questions for candidates ready when they attend the forum.