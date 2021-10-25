Health Department reports another COVID-19 death in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported another death related to COVID-19.

The report of the death of a Leavenworth County resident from complications with COVID-19 came as part of a weekly update released Monday by the Health Department.

The Health Department did not release many details about the person who died. A comparison of last week's update and the information released Monday indicates the person was between the age of 65 and 74.

A total of 74 county residents have died from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Monday's update, the Health Department reported 88 new cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since Oct. 18.

Of these new cases, 75 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, one Leavenworth County resident was in the hospital because of COVID-19. That patient is not vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

A total of 326 Leavenworth County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

One case that previously was reported in Leavenworth County is now recorded in another county. The change impacts the total number cases of the virus that have been recorded for the county.

There have been 9,670 cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no residency requirement.

The Health Department is now offers booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

People who are 18 or older and previously received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for booster shots. People who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are eligible for booster shots if they are 65 years old or older, at least 18 and live in long-term care settings, at least 18 and have underlying medical conditions or at least 18 and work or live in what are considered high-risk settings.

People who previously received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should wait at least six months after their second shot before receiving a booster.

People who previously received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should wait at least two months before getting a booster.

People have the option of choosing which vaccine they want for a booster shot. Recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now allow people to mix and match vaccines when it comes to the selection of boosters, according to the Health Department.

