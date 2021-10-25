Inmate's death not believed related to COVID-19

The death of an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility is under investigation, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Lawrence A. Brown Jr. died Friday after he was transported to Saint John Hospital. Autopsy results are pending, but the death is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Brown, 32, was serving a 10-year sentence for a Sedgwick County conviction for battery of a corrections officer.

When an inmate dies in the custody of Kansas Department of Corrections, the death is investigated by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, according to the news release.