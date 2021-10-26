Students decorate city snowplows

As city crews clear snow from streets this winter, Leavenworth residents may notice some of the plows have a different look.

Several of the snowplows owned by city recently were decorated by school children, Public Works Director Brian Faust said.

He said the plows will be used to clear snow in the areas of the schools where they were decorated.

"They'll get to see their plows come down the street and say, 'I did that,'" Faust said of children who participated in the program.

Faust, who joined the city earlier this year, said other communities where he has worked have had similar programs. And it was initiated this year in Leavenworth.

He said the program serves as a community outreach.

"It's gets kids involved in public works," he said.

He said the plows were sandblasted, cleaned and primed white before they were dropped off at participating schools.

Students painted designs on the plows.

Faust said he plans for the city to offer the program again next year.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR