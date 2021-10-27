Foundation awards grants

Despite being limited when it came to fundraising opportunities during the past year, the Lansing Educational Foundation recently has awarded $42,625 in grants.

The grants were awarded to support programs in the Lansing school district.

Representatives of the foundation and school district surprised grant recipients last week as part of the annual LEF Pride Patrol. The recipients were presented oversized checks and small gifts, according to Sharon Burns, director of communications and marketing for the school district.

This year's Pride Patrol event, which took place Oct. 19, was organized by Janelle Moburg, a member of the LEF board.

The foundation has awarded 26 Educate the Pride grants to teachers and other staff members to fund various projects. Included among the Educate the Pride grants was $5,000 awarded to the district's special education administrative building, which is where a day care and preschool are located. The grant funds the purchase of playground equipment.

The foundation has awarded other types of grants this year including $6,226 for the purchase of a Clavinova piano, which Burns described as an electric keyboard. She said the piano will benefit the choir program at Lansing Middle School.

Other grants awarded this school year by the foundation include $100 grants for district employees who are new to the teaching profession. Burns said the money was awarded to the first-year teachers to help them set up their classrooms.

Burns said most of the foundation's fundraising events were canceled during the last school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he said the foundation still conducted its annual fundraising campaign.

"We actually did really, really well," she said.

Burns said the foundation is planing its first in-person fundraising event since the start of the pandemic. The inaugural Mane Event Rugged 5K is scheduled for Nov 14 at Lansing High School.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR