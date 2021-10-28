Defendant sentenced to six years for manslaughter, drug charge

A Leavenworth County man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for manslaughter and a drug charge, according to a prosecution official.

Josiah Coleman, 23, was sentenced Wednesday for charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine.

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 18 crash that resulted in the death of Donna Gay Osborne.

The crash occurred in the area of 147th Street and Fairmount Road.

Coleman reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. He reportedly was driving more than 90 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Coleman's vehicle struck a car driven by Osborne, who was traveling with her 6-month-old grandson.

Osborne later was pronounced dead. The baby suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Coleman's vehicle, according to Thompson.

"This was a tragedy," Thompson said in a news release. "The only blessing was the child was unharmed. Drugs harm more than just the person using them, and in this case it has devastated a family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them."

According to Thompson, Coleman could face revocation of probation in Johnson County for an earlier aggravated assault conviction.