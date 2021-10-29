Defendant sentenced to probation for stealing teen's mower

A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to probation for stealing a teen's lawn mower.

Harry Tolbert, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months of probation for a felony theft charge. He was also ordered to pay $1,270 in restitution and serve 60 days in jail.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said Tolbert already has served a portion of the jail sentence because of credit he received for time he has spent in custody.

The theft charge resulted from the Aug. 31 theft of a Cub Cadet zero turn riding lawn mower in Leavenworth.

The mower belonged to 13-year-old LeeLand Williams.

Williams' mother, Brittane Nauss, wrote on Facebook that her son's mower was stolen along with a weed trimmer and gas cans. She said money was raised through a Go Fund Me page to purchase these items for her son, who was injured in a mowing accident. The accident resulted in the amputation of one of his legs.

According to Thompson, investigators received tips from members of the community including video from a doorbell camera. Officers were able to identify Tolbert as the suspect using the video.

Tolbert reportedly admitted to police to taking the lawn mower.

"Criminals often don’t think of those who they hurt when they perpetrate crimes," Thompson said in a news release. "Prior to this case, this young man had already lost a leg due to an accident with a lawn mower. Through the goodwill of our community and this young man’s conviction to the thing he loved, he began mowing again only to have his mower stolen. Thankfully, after this crime, the community came together to support this resourceful young man. The community and Leavenworth police found the suspect, and donations came in from supporters and loved ones."

According to Thompson, there are two additional cases pending against Tolbert that involve theft allegations.