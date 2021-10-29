K-192 milling project planned

A milling project for Kansas 192 Highway in Leavenworth County is scheduled to take place Nov. 5, weather permitting.

The project will take place on a section of the highway from the Jefferson County-Leavenworth County line to the junction with U.S. 73 in Leavenworth County, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The work will take place from about 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it is anticipated the work will be completed in one day.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by flaggers, signs and cones. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.