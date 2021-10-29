Law enforcement official urges caution for adults, children on Halloween

A local law enforcement official is urging adults and children to be cautious on Halloween night.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said drivers need to slow down Sunday evening and watch for trick-or-treaters.

"Kids are everywhere," he said.

He said it appears there may be decent weather Sunday, which may increase the number of children who go trick-or-treating.

Nicodemus said children also need to be aware of the vehicles on the roadways.

"Make sure you're readily seen," he said.

He said some aspect of each child's costume should be "bright and obvious."

"Trick-or-treat with friends," he said.

The city of Lansing observes official trick-or-treating hours, 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween, according to information posted on the city's website.

The city of Lansing's website encourages parents to discuss Halloween safety with their children. The website also encourages motorists to allow extra time to reach their destinations as they drive cautiously Halloween night.

The Basehor Police Department also has posted Halloween safety tips on its Facebook page.

These tips include providing treat-or-treaters with flashlights to help them see at night and make it easier for others to see them.

The Basehor Police Department also encourages parents to have children plan their trick-or-treating route and share it with their family, and remind children to look both ways before crossing the street.

The Basehor Police Department also encourages parents to make sure their children understand they should only accept treats at the door and not get into cars and enter the homes of strangers.

