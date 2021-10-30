County clerk predicts 18% turnout for city, school board election

The Leavenworth County clerk is predicting an 18% countywide voter turnout for Tuesday's election.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said this would be a higher turnout than two years ago when local city offices and school board positions were last on the ballot.

"Of course, we attribute it to all of the campaigning," she said of the anticipated higher turnout.

Klasinski said some areas of the county may see an even higher turnout. She predicted the turnout for Lansing Board of Education races, which have seen heavy campaigning, could be as high as 30%.

There are multiple contested races this year in the county including races for the Leavenworth City Commission, Leavenworth Board of Education, Basehor city government, Basehor-Linwood Board of Education and the Easton Board of Education.

Klasinski said advance voting has been "better than normal" for a city and school board election.

As of Thursday morning, more than 1,100 people had voted in advance in the county.

People still can vote early for city and school board races at the County Clerk's Office on Monday morning. Advance voting at the Clerk's Office will end at noon Monday.

The Clerk's Office is located at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St.

On Election Day, people can vote at their normal polling sites. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The County Clerk's Office maintains five drop boxes where people who have received advance ballots in the mail can deliver their completed ballots.

The drop boxes are located at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Leavenworth City Hall, Lansing City Hall, Basehor Community Library and the county government annex in Tonganoxie.

Klasinski said most of the ballot boxes will be locked at 5 p.m. Monday and people will no longer be able to use them. She said the drop box at the courthouse will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. And people can drop off completed ballots at any polling location on Election Day.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR