Local agencies collect 350 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs

More than 350 pounds of unwanted medications were collected by law enforcement agencies in Leavenworth County during a recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office, Lansing Police Department and Basehor Police Department each set up collection sites Oct. 23 for the event.

Underheriff Jim Sherley said people dropped off about 300 pounds of unwanted drugs to the site set up by deputies of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office. The site was located at the CVS Pharmacy in Leavenworth.

Sherley called this a "good haul" of unwanted or expired prescription drugs that will be disposed of safely. He said in an email that the drugs collected through the program will be incinerated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The DEA organizes National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events twice a year.

Members of the Lansing Police Department operated their collection site at Lansing City Hall.

Lansing officers collected 39 pounds of unwanted medications, according to a department spokeswoman.

Members of the Basehor Police Department operated a collection site at their station. They collected 17.8 pounds, according to Chief Kevin Self.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office maintains two drop boxes to allow people to drop off unwanted prescription drugs year-round. The drop boxes are located at the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St. in Leavenworth, and the county government annex, 725 Laming Road in Tonganoxie. These drop boxes can be accessed during normal business hours.

