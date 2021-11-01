Polls open until 7 p.m.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. for today's election for city and school board races.

There are multiple local contested races in this year's election including races for the Leavenworth City Commission, Leavenworth Board of Education, Lansing Board of Education, city of Basehor, Basehor-Linwood Board of Education and the Easton Board of Education.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski is predicting a countywide voter turnout of 18% for the election.

People who are uncertain about where they need to go to vote today can call the County Clerk's Office at 913-684-0421.

People who received advance ballots in the mail can drop them off today at any polling location in the county, Klasinski said.

Her office also will continue to accept ballots that are returned by mail through Friday as long as they are postmarked by today.

After the polls close at 7 p.m., the County Clerk's Office will begin providing election results on the county's website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov.

However, write-in votes will not be included in the vote totals published on the county's website this evening.

Klasinski said write-in votes will have to be reviewed by a special board to determine the intent of the voters.

"That will not be completed until the next day," she said.

With write-in candidates running for the Lansing and Basehor-Linwood school boards, the outcomes may not be known until after this review.

Results from today's election will not be official until they are certified by Leavenworth County commissioners acting as the Board of Canvassers. Klasinski said commissioners will canvass the election results Nov. 10.

