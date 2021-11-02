2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in county

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths were reported as part of a weekly update released Monday by the Health Department.

The Health Department did not release many details about the two Leavenworth County residents who recently died. A comparison of the weekly update with information released last week indicates one of the individuals was between the age of 45 and 54, and the other person was between the age of 75 and 84.

A total of 76 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Monday's weekly update also reported 85 new cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County since Oct. 25.

Of the new cases, 66 involve people who are not vaccinated for the virus.

A total of 9,755 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, one county resident was in the hospital because of COVID-19. That patient has not been vaccinated for the disease, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

A total of 329 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

